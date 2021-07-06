SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.24 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) will post $6.24 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for SQZ Biotechnologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.48 million and the lowest is $6.00 million. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that SQZ Biotechnologies will report full-year sales of $30.55 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $26.20 million to $34.89 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $45.78 million, with estimates ranging from $31.90 million to $59.66 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for SQZ Biotechnologies.

SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.84 million.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SQZ shares. Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SQZ Biotechnologies in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SQZ Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SQZ. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in SQZ Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in SQZ Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $425,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $227,000. Luminus Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,430,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its stake in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 959,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,131,000 after purchasing an additional 23,861 shares during the period. 39.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SQZ opened at $15.18 on Tuesday. SQZ Biotechnologies has a 12-month low of $11.15 and a 12-month high of $36.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.20. The firm has a market cap of $423.25 million and a P/E ratio of -1.62.

About SQZ Biotechnologies

SQZ Biotechnologies Company, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative cell therapies for patients with cancer, infectious diseases, and other serious conditions. Its lead product candidate is SQZ-PBMC-HPV, from its SQZ Antigen Presenting Cells platform, which is in a Phase I clinical trial as a monotherapy and in combination with other immuno-oncology agents for the treatment of HPV16+ advanced or metastatic solid tumors, including cervical, head-and-neck, anal, penile, vulvar, and vaginal cancer.

