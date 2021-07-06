SSE plc (LON:SSE) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

SSE plc (LON:SSE) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,580.71 ($20.65).

SSE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of SSE to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 1,500 ($19.60) to GBX 1,670 ($21.82) in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of SSE to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from GBX 1,690 ($22.08) to GBX 1,680 ($21.95) in a report on Sunday, June 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of SSE to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,554 ($20.30) target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of SSE in a report on Thursday, March 11th.

In other SSE news, insider Helen M. Mahy purchased 1,283 shares of SSE stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,544 ($20.17) per share, with a total value of £19,809.52 ($25,881.26). Also, insider Alistair Phillips-Davies sold 22,135 shares of SSE stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,522 ($19.89), for a total transaction of £336,894.70 ($440,155.08).

Shares of SSE stock traded up GBX 2 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 1,519 ($19.85). The stock had a trading volume of 1,296,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,190,706. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.51. SSE has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,160.50 ($15.16) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,659.10 ($21.68). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,516.66. The firm has a market cap of £15.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of GBX 56.60 ($0.74) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This is an increase from SSE’s previous dividend of $24.40. This represents a dividend yield of 3.65%. SSE’s payout ratio is 0.38%.

About SSE

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates and, develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.

