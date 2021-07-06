SSP Group (LON:SSPG) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $304.85

SSP Group plc (LON:SSPG)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 304.85 ($3.98) and traded as low as GBX 280 ($3.66). SSP Group shares last traded at GBX 298.20 ($3.90), with a volume of 1,699,462 shares.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.31) target price on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 380 ($4.96) target price on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 348 ($4.55) target price on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 370 ($4.83) price target on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, SSP Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 357.57 ($4.67).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,104.31. The firm has a market cap of £2.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 304.85.

In other news, insider Judy Vezmar acquired 3,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 184 ($2.40) per share, for a total transaction of £6,421.60 ($8,389.86).

SSP Group Company Profile (LON:SSPG)

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 35 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.

