SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.00.

A number of research analysts have commented on SSRM shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of SSR Mining in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SSR Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th.

Get SSR Mining alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of SSR Mining by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,516,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $121,616,000 after purchasing an additional 30,006 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of SSR Mining by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,407,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,714,000 after purchasing an additional 392,255 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of SSR Mining by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,333,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,613,000 after purchasing an additional 350,445 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of SSR Mining during the 4th quarter worth about $51,018,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SSR Mining by 310.1% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,993,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507,560 shares during the last quarter. 48.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SSRM stock opened at $15.97 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.10. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. SSR Mining has a 1-year low of $13.68 and a 1-year high of $25.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.06.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. SSR Mining had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 15.24%. The firm had revenue of $366.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.48 million. On average, analysts anticipate that SSR Mining will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%.

About SSR Mining

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the ÃÃ¶pler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt and Lander Counties, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

Featured Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for SSR Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSR Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.