SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 31,487 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,443,610 shares.The stock last traded at $16.24 and had previously closed at $15.97.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SSRM. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of SSR Mining in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SSR Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.10. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.06.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $366.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.48 million. SSR Mining had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 15.24%. On average, analysts expect that SSR Mining Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of SSR Mining by 5.3% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 15,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in SSR Mining by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 59,554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in SSR Mining by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 123,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in SSR Mining by 93.5% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in SSR Mining by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 13,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the period. 48.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the ÃÃ¶pler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt and Lander Counties, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

