Stafi (FIS) Reaches Market Cap of $8.65 Million

Stafi (CURRENCY:FIS) traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 6th. One Stafi coin can now be purchased for $0.77 or 0.00002256 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Stafi has a total market capitalization of $8.65 million and $3.82 million worth of Stafi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Stafi has traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002673 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.28 or 0.00038835 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001017 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $96.48 or 0.00282230 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.98 or 0.00037973 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00006665 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00013705 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Stafi Profile

Stafi (CRYPTO:FIS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 7th, 2020. Stafi’s total supply is 102,245,900 coins and its circulating supply is 11,217,512 coins. Stafi’s official message board is medium.com/stafi . Stafi’s official Twitter account is @Stafi_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Stafi is www.stafi.io

According to CryptoCompare, “StaFi protocol is a decentralized protocol unlocking liquidity of Staked assets. StaFi aims to solve the contradiction between Mainnet security and token liquidity in PoS consensus. The token holders are staking through staking contracts built in StaFi protocol, and then get alternative tokens (rToken ,such as rXTZ, rAtom, rDot, etc.), rTokens are tradable and it can get staking rewards from the original chain at the same time. “

Stafi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stafi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stafi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stafi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

