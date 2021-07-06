STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Shares Sold by AGF Investments Inc.

AGF Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) by 41.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 23,305 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $1,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STAG. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in STAG Industrial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 88.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 82,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,437,000 after acquiring an additional 38,645 shares during the period. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,414,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,443,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,226,000 after acquiring an additional 48,304 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 6,099 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on STAG shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on STAG Industrial from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Raymond James upped their target price on STAG Industrial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on STAG Industrial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.22.

Shares of STAG opened at $37.74 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a P/E/G ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.84. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.42 and a twelve month high of $39.66.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $134.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.82 million. STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 6.48% and a net margin of 32.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.1208 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.72%.

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

