Stagecoach Group (LON:SGC) Earns “Buy” Rating from Liberum Capital

Stagecoach Group (LON:SGC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Liberum Capital in a report released on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 125 ($1.63) price target on the stock. Liberum Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 45.77% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on SGC. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Stagecoach Group from GBX 110 ($1.44) to GBX 124 ($1.62) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 98 ($1.28) target price on shares of Stagecoach Group in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Stagecoach Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 95.67 ($1.25).

LON:SGC traded down GBX 0.95 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 85.75 ($1.12). 1,305,463 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,563,402. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 87.45. Stagecoach Group has a 1 year low of GBX 32.28 ($0.42) and a 1 year high of GBX 110.90 ($1.45). The firm has a market capitalization of £472.38 million and a PE ratio of 14.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,516.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

In related news, insider Brian Souter sold 133,660 shares of Stagecoach Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 94 ($1.23), for a total transaction of £125,640.40 ($164,149.99).

Stagecoach Group Company Profile

Stagecoach Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides public transportation services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: UK Bus (Regional Operations), UK Bus (London), and UK Rail. The company offers bus, coach, rail, and tram services. It operates city buses primarily in Liverpool, Newcastle, Hull, Manchester, Oxford, Sheffield, Cambridge, and Exeter through a fleet of approximately 7,100 buses and coaches; inter-urban services linking major towns within its regional operating areas, as well as megabus.com, an inter-city coach service; and buses from 10 depots with a fleet of approximately 1,150 buses serving routes in and around east and south-east London.

