Stagecoach Group (LON:SGC) PT Lowered to GBX 115

Stagecoach Group (LON:SGC) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 120 ($1.57) to GBX 115 ($1.50) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 34.11% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SGC. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Stagecoach Group from GBX 110 ($1.44) to GBX 124 ($1.62) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 125 ($1.63) price objective on shares of Stagecoach Group in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 95.67 ($1.25).

Get Stagecoach Group alerts:

LON SGC traded down GBX 0.95 ($0.01) on Thursday, hitting GBX 85.75 ($1.12). 1,305,463 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,563,402. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,516.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 87.45. The stock has a market capitalization of £472.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29. Stagecoach Group has a 52-week low of GBX 32.28 ($0.42) and a 52-week high of GBX 110.90 ($1.45).

In other Stagecoach Group news, insider Brian Souter sold 133,660 shares of Stagecoach Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 94 ($1.23), for a total value of £125,640.40 ($164,149.99).

Stagecoach Group Company Profile

Stagecoach Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides public transportation services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: UK Bus (Regional Operations), UK Bus (London), and UK Rail. The company offers bus, coach, rail, and tram services. It operates city buses primarily in Liverpool, Newcastle, Hull, Manchester, Oxford, Sheffield, Cambridge, and Exeter through a fleet of approximately 7,100 buses and coaches; inter-urban services linking major towns within its regional operating areas, as well as megabus.com, an inter-city coach service; and buses from 10 depots with a fleet of approximately 1,150 buses serving routes in and around east and south-east London.

Featured Story: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Stagecoach Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stagecoach Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.