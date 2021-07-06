Starboard Value LP Has $223.88 Million Stock Holdings in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Starboard Value LP lowered its holdings in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,738,787 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 245,298 shares during the period. Merit Medical Systems makes up about 4.8% of Starboard Value LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Starboard Value LP owned approximately 6.68% of Merit Medical Systems worth $223,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MMSI. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,134,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,822,133 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $468,389,000 after acquiring an additional 212,022 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,476,929 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $208,199,000 after acquiring an additional 89,564 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 72,163 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,321,000 after acquiring an additional 13,766 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,601 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. 96.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Merit Medical Systems news, Director A Scott Anderson sold 23,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.19, for a total value of $1,407,479.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,998,372.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph Wright sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.25, for a total transaction of $321,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,114,287.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,666 shares of company stock valued at $3,717,133. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MMSI traded down $0.91 on Tuesday, hitting $63.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,012. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.11. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.44 and a 1-year high of $65.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 914.70, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.28.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The firm had revenue of $248.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.06 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.11.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. It provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, fluid management, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, and hemodynamic monitoring to treat various heart conditions.

