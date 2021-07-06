Starboard Value LP Has $242.42 Million Stock Position in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT)

Starboard Value LP raised its holdings in shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) by 20.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,294,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 885,864 shares during the quarter. Green Dot accounts for approximately 5.2% of Starboard Value LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Starboard Value LP owned approximately 9.78% of Green Dot worth $242,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GDOT. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Green Dot by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 57,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Green Dot by 72.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 161,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,016,000 after purchasing an additional 67,623 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Green Dot during the fourth quarter worth $126,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Green Dot by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 168,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,410,000 after buying an additional 11,197 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Green Dot during the fourth quarter valued at $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GDOT stock traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $46.23. 2,313 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 524,478. Green Dot Co. has a 1 year low of $38.95 and a 1 year high of $64.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 4,721.00 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.23.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. Green Dot had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 0.16%. The business had revenue of $379.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.07 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Green Dot Co. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jess Unruh sold 3,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total transaction of $148,800.62. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 85,993 shares in the company, valued at $3,857,645.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 4,817 shares of company stock worth $215,301 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

GDOT has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup cut their price target on Green Dot from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Barclays raised their price target on Green Dot from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price target on Green Dot from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Truist cut their target price on Green Dot from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Green Dot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.38.

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of General Purpose Reloadable cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and payroll debit cards.

