Starboard Value LP Takes $2.38 Million Position in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III (NASDAQ:DGNU)

Starboard Value LP acquired a new stake in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III (NASDAQ:DGNU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 235,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,381,000. Starboard Value LP owned approximately 0.47% of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. III Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. LH Capital Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,538,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III in the first quarter valued at approximately $722,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III in the first quarter valued at approximately $795,000. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III during the first quarter worth approximately $4,044,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DGNU traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.00. 56,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,654. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III has a 12-month low of $9.93 and a 12-month high of $10.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.07.

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Alpha Corp. and changed its name to Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp.

