Starboard Value LP Takes $3.49 Million Position in Lead Edge Growth Opportunities, Ltd (NASDAQ:LEGAU)

Starboard Value LP purchased a new stake in Lead Edge Growth Opportunities, Ltd (NASDAQ:LEGAU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,490,000. Lead Edge Growth Opportunities comprises approximately 0.1% of Starboard Value LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Taal Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Lead Edge Growth Opportunities in the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Lead Edge Growth Opportunities during the 1st quarter worth about $125,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Lead Edge Growth Opportunities during the 1st quarter worth about $109,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Lead Edge Growth Opportunities during the 1st quarter worth about $349,000. Finally, III Capital Management acquired a new position in Lead Edge Growth Opportunities during the 1st quarter worth about $398,000.

Get Lead Edge Growth Opportunities alerts:

LEGAU traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.00. 25,990 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 207,235. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.98. Lead Edge Growth Opportunities, Ltd has a 1-year low of $9.75 and a 1-year high of $10.35.

Lead Edge Growth Opportunities, Ltd is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEGAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lead Edge Growth Opportunities, Ltd (NASDAQ:LEGAU).

Receive News & Ratings for Lead Edge Growth Opportunities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lead Edge Growth Opportunities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.