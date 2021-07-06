State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Shares Purchased by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 491.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 138,210 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 114,839 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $11,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in State Street during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in State Street during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in State Street during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in State Street during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of State Street in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 90.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get State Street alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on State Street from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on State Street from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on State Street from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of State Street in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on State Street from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. State Street currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.73.

Shares of STT stock opened at $84.30 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. State Street Co. has a 1 year low of $56.63 and a 1 year high of $89.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.79. The firm has a market cap of $29.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.56.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The asset manager reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 19.59%. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.04%.

In other news, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.59, for a total value of $321,442.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,458 shares in the company, valued at $1,392,182.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David C. Phelan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.30, for a total value of $4,215,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,188,917.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Further Reading: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for State Street Co. (NYSE:STT).

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.