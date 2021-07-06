Steem Dollars (SBD) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $32.47 Million

Steem Dollars (CURRENCY:SBD) traded up 7.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 6th. One Steem Dollars coin can now be bought for about $6.54 or 0.00019107 BTC on exchanges. Steem Dollars has a market cap of $53.05 million and approximately $32.47 million worth of Steem Dollars was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Steem Dollars has traded up 7.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Steem Dollars alerts:

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002917 BTC.

USDX [Lighthouse] (USDX) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00006751 BTC.

USDx stablecoin (USDX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008734 BTC.

Dollars (USDX) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000432 BTC.

dForce USDx (USDX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003506 BTC.

About Steem Dollars

Steem Dollars is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 4th, 2016. Steem Dollars’ total supply is 8,113,028 coins. The official website for Steem Dollars is steem.io . The Reddit community for Steem Dollars is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Steem Dollars is steemit.com/@steemitblog . Steem Dollars’ official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem Backed Dollars or simply Steem Dollars are stable value pegged assets issued in the Steem.it platform. SBD are pegged to the value of the USD and can be redeemed on the Steem.it platform for about one dollar worth of Steem. When Content creators receive rewards on the Steem.it platform they are made available in 50% Steem Power, which can be redeemed continuously over a period of 104 weeks, and 50% SBD which can be fully redeemed for Steem in a 5 day period. SBD can also be transfered on the Steem Platform and can be exchanged outside of the Platform. “

Buying and Selling Steem Dollars

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem Dollars directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem Dollars should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Steem Dollars using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Steem Dollars Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Steem Dollars and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.