Step Finance Price Reaches $0.26 on Top Exchanges (STEP)

Step Finance (CURRENCY:STEP) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 6th. Over the last week, Step Finance has traded down 12.5% against the US dollar. One Step Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000749 BTC on exchanges. Step Finance has a total market cap of $1.03 million and $158,050.00 worth of Step Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002905 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001940 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.68 or 0.00048450 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46.15 or 0.00134017 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.55 or 0.00167151 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003006 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34,474.53 or 1.00121839 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $332.11 or 0.00964528 BTC.

About Step Finance

Step Finance’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins. Step Finance’s official Twitter account is @stepfinance_

Buying and Selling Step Finance

