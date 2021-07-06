Stephen Robertson Sells 2,100,000 Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Stock

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Director Stephen Robertson sold 2,100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total transaction of $58,275,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock traded down $0.37 on Tuesday, reaching $27.36. 66,313 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,000,514. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $11.67 and a 1-year high of $30.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.68, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.88.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The business had revenue of $425.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.37 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini during the first quarter worth about $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 12,952.6% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 2,461 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini during the fourth quarter worth about $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WSC. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. WillScot Mobile Mini has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

About WillScot Mobile Mini

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases various office space and storage solutions for temporary applications across a customer base in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, natural resources, health care, government, transportation, security, and energy sectors.

