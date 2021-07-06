Stephens Inc. AR Acquires 6,731 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 13.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,731 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $12,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 4,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,130,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 14,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,281,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Wolf Group Capital Advisors grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 1,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded down $2.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $226.47. 337,168 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,401,748. The business has a 50-day moving average of $225.78. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $137.24 and a 1-year high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

