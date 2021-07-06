Stephens Inc. AR Boosts Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 279,189 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,320 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $16,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 890.9% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Truist Financial by 274.1% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 71.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE TFC traded down $1.11 on Tuesday, hitting $54.92. The company had a trading volume of 34,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,638,947. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $33.47 and a 12-month high of $62.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $73.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 20.04%. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.37%.

TFC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens upped their target price on Truist Financial from $54.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays upped their target price on Truist Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Compass Point upped their price target on Truist Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Truist Financial from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Truist Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.47.

In related news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total value of $189,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,690.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 5,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total value of $306,423.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,196,526.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,445 shares of company stock valued at $599,588 in the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Story: Beige Book

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.