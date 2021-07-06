Stephens Inc. AR Buys 8,730 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 124,698 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,730 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $17,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PEP. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at $256,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $227,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 8,443.8% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 45,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,765,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. 70.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PEP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Barclays raised shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.38.

Shares of PEP stock traded down $0.50 on Tuesday, hitting $148.41. The stock had a trading volume of 20,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,806,985. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $146.58. The company has a market capitalization of $205.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.58, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.60. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $128.32 and a one year high of $149.78.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.54 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.55% and a net margin of 10.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 77.90%.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total value of $2,908,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,886 shares in the company, valued at $11,033,824.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

