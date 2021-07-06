Stephens Inc. AR Decreases Position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB)

Stephens Inc. AR decreased its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 428,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 53,750 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR owned approximately 0.26% of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) worth $11,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 6.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,877,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $510,627,000 after buying an additional 1,174,843 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 7.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,598,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,286,000 after purchasing an additional 175,593 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 2.7% in the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,022,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,698,000 after purchasing an additional 53,824 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,906,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,573,000 after purchasing an additional 5,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 1.4% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,552,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,983,000 after purchasing an additional 20,777 shares during the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ HOMB traded down $0.54 on Tuesday, hitting $23.99. 3,990 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 754,617. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.84. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.91 and a twelve month high of $29.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.11. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 38.17%. The firm had revenue of $193.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.29 million. The company’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s payout ratio is 30.27%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HOMB shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $22.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

In other news, Director Jim Rankin sold 2,404 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total transaction of $67,456.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

