Stephens Inc. AR Decreases Position in iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

Stephens Inc. AR decreased its stake in iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,857 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR owned approximately 0.39% of iShares North American Tech ETF worth $12,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IGM. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in iShares North American Tech ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 83,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,051,000 after purchasing an additional 3,365 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares North American Tech ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in iShares North American Tech ETF by 160.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in iShares North American Tech ETF by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,032,000 after purchasing an additional 3,510 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares North American Tech ETF stock traded up $4.60 on Tuesday, reaching $408.83. 22,094 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,545. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $383.52. iShares North American Tech ETF has a 1-year low of $280.61 and a 1-year high of $409.17.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on iShares North American Tech ETF from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

iShares North American Tech ETF Profile

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

