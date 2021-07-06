Stephens Inc. AR Grows Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 150,842 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 4,218 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $16,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 529 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,263 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,415 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 15,622 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPM Growth Investors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. now owns 21,316 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 68.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SBUX. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.80.

Shares of SBUX traded up $0.25 on Tuesday, reaching $115.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,819,114. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.65 billion, a PE ratio of 137.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $112.54. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $71.82 and a 12-month high of $118.98.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 4.18% and a negative return on equity of 18.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 153.85%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

