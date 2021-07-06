Stephens Inc. AR Has $10.97 Million Stock Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Stephens Inc. AR decreased its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 183,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,061 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $10,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,061,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,285,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,061 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 30,296,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,807,765,000 after purchasing an additional 3,765,174 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 17,881,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,090,000 after purchasing an additional 734,151 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,639,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,252,000 after purchasing an additional 467,426 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter worth $295,934,000. 88.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP John Donofrio sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total transaction of $2,633,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,188,452.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Oliver sold 176,754 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.36, for a total transaction of $11,729,395.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,315,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,286,692.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 235,950 shares of company stock worth $15,631,067. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on JCI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Johnson Controls International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. OTR Global raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Johnson Controls International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson Controls International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Johnson Controls International stock traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $68.61. The company had a trading volume of 20,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,229,197. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.38, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Johnson Controls International plc has a one year low of $33.31 and a one year high of $69.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $65.82.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.56 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson Controls International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, March 11th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 18th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.21%.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

