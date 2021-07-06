Stephens Inc. AR Has $13.89 Million Stock Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Stephens Inc. AR lessened its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,126 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 4,886 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $13,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,199,915 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,282,403,000 after acquiring an additional 276,371 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 0.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,595,608 shares of the software company’s stock worth $996,523,000 after acquiring an additional 28,919 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 13.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,581,219 shares of the software company’s stock worth $992,533,000 after acquiring an additional 426,130 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth $1,054,698,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,362,277 shares of the software company’s stock worth $929,078,000 after acquiring an additional 71,277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

ADSK stock traded up $1.62 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $299.36. 4,361 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,163,669. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $215.83 and a twelve month high of $321.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $283.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $989.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.76 million. Autodesk had a return on equity of 104.82% and a net margin of 33.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Autodesk in a report on Monday, May 31st. Mizuho raised their target price on Autodesk from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays raised their target price on Autodesk from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Autodesk from $266.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 target price (up from $315.00) on shares of Autodesk in a report on Friday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.86.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.