Stephens Inc. AR Has $14.86 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 63.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 159,771 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 62,008 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $14,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VCIT. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.5% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 44,987,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,185,169,000 after acquiring an additional 5,699,417 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.1% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,145,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,772,000 after acquiring an additional 191,694 shares during the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.9% during the first quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 8,858,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,116,000 after acquiring an additional 496,800 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2,486.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,232,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,423,000 after acquiring an additional 5,991,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 56.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,719,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074,606 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VCIT stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $95.29. 12,333 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,470,881. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $92.42 and a 12 month high of $97.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $94.32.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.169 per share. This represents a $2.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.