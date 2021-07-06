Stephens Inc. AR Has $16.89 Million Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,246 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR owned 0.06% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $16,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 216.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,656,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,633,000 after purchasing an additional 7,287,461 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 283.8% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,663,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,589,000 after acquiring an additional 3,448,200 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,784,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,412,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155,052 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $178,476,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,673,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,659,000 after acquiring an additional 725,815 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded down $1.16 on Tuesday, hitting $151.07. 16,572 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,664,535. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $150.20. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $99.40 and a one year high of $152.85.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Further Reading: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.