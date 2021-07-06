Stephens Inc. AR Has $17.21 Million Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 318,091 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 9,032 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Comcast were worth $17,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Prudent Man Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 6.0% during the first quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 26,144 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 15.8% during the first quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 61,715 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,339,000 after buying an additional 8,410 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 4.8% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,162,649 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $62,911,000 after buying an additional 53,679 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 3.5% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,532,180 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $82,906,000 after purchasing an additional 51,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in Comcast during the first quarter worth about $723,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,886,934. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.63. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $39.03 and a one year high of $59.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $264.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.02.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. Comcast had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The company had revenue of $27.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.31%.

In related news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $233,319.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,977,335.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total transaction of $39,173,949.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 717,670 shares of company stock worth $39,636,593. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.95.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

See Also: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.