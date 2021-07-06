Stephens Inc. AR Increases Stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 257,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 30,476 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR owned 0.09% of Fidelity National Financial worth $10,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FNF. Prudent Man Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 17,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 34,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 40,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 63,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,580,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $1,214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FNF stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,478,483. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.87. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.29 and a 52-week high of $47.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a PE ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.28. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 17.06%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 92.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.97%.

In other Fidelity National Financial news, Director William P. Foley II sold 251,721 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.38, for a total value of $10,919,656.98. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,853,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,530,080.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel D. Lane sold 5,709 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total value of $264,669.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 265,622 shares in the company, valued at $12,314,235.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 582,775 shares of company stock worth $26,299,568 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FNF shares. Truist Securities raised their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Truist lifted their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

