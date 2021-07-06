Stephens Inc. AR Increases Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,323 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,791 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $14,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. ADE LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 62.0% during the 4th quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. 75.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Honeywell International news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 8,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total transaction of $1,983,309.70. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 50,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,307,878.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HON shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $222.00 to $244.00 in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.00.

Shares of HON traded down $2.10 on Tuesday, reaching $219.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,635,353. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.90 and a 12-month high of $234.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.26 billion, a PE ratio of 32.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $223.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.12. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 26.51%. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 52.39%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

