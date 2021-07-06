Stephens Inc. AR Increases Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,251 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $11,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NOW. Paul John Balson boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Paul John Balson now owns 1,258 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 214 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 58 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 550 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. 85.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ServiceNow stock traded up $5.33 on Tuesday, hitting $557.16. 3,275 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,420,067. The firm has a market cap of $110.01 billion, a PE ratio of 735.77, a P/E/G ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $390.84 and a 52 week high of $598.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $498.44.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.17. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NOW shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ServiceNow from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $587.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $610.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $595.00 to $591.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $675.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $695.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ServiceNow presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $610.29.

In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 75 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.00, for a total value of $40,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,480,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.58, for a total transaction of $7,665,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,232.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,707 shares of company stock valued at $8,778,506. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

