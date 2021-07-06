Stephens Inc. AR Lowers Position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Stephens Inc. AR cut its holdings in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 40.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 913,317 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 621,042 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR owned about 0.21% of Ares Capital worth $17,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ares Capital by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,195 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 3,710 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ares Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,071,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Ares Capital by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 267,779 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,010,000 after acquiring an additional 26,653 shares during the period. Partners Group Holding AG boosted its holdings in Ares Capital by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 1,117,736 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $20,913,000 after acquiring an additional 11,856 shares during the period. Finally, Condor Capital Management boosted its holdings in Ares Capital by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 66,814 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 13,707 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ARCC traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.87. 21,441 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,374,148. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. Ares Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $13.15 and a twelve month high of $20.10. The company has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.40.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The investment management company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 95.89%. The business had revenue of $390.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.95%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ARCC shares. Wedbush raised their target price on Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet upgraded Ares Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Ares Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Ares Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

