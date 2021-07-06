Stephens Inc. AR Purchases 10,746 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 151,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,746 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $13,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,798,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $618,058,000 after buying an additional 53,400 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,264,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $410,998,000 after buying an additional 146,092 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,140,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $323,278,000 after buying an additional 1,008,473 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $304,237,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,888,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,172,000 after buying an additional 42,996 shares in the last quarter. 54.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PRU traded down $2.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $101.09. The company had a trading volume of 8,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,789,535. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $57.83 and a one year high of $109.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.43.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.36. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The business had revenue of $14.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.05%.

PRU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.69.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

