Stephens Inc. AR Purchases 45,391 Shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO)

Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO) by 34.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 177,569 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,391 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR owned approximately 0.39% of iShares Global 100 ETF worth $11,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,242,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,600,215,000 after acquiring an additional 341,204 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF by 148.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,071,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,389,000 after acquiring an additional 640,263 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF by 1,531.0% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 333,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,974,000 after acquiring an additional 312,957 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 246,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,270,000 after acquiring an additional 6,034 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 198,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,542 shares during the period.

Get iShares Global 100 ETF alerts:

iShares Global 100 ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $71.99. The company had a trading volume of 26 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,968. iShares Global 100 ETF has a one year low of $53.73 and a one year high of $72.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $70.09.

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

Recommended Story: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.