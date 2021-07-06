Stephens Inc. AR Sells 7,603 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Stephens Inc. AR lessened its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 17.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,108 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 7,603 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $16,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Norges Bank bought a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth $1,735,510,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Broadcom by 4.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,270,770 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $12,644,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254,432 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Broadcom by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,527,743 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,982,154,000 after purchasing an additional 964,559 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Broadcom by 111.5% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,105,096 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $512,388,000 after purchasing an additional 582,546 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Broadcom by 223.5% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 542,543 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $251,555,000 after purchasing an additional 374,843 shares during the period. 80.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVGO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $528.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $460.00 to $540.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $528.00 price objective (up from $500.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, June 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $495.84.

Broadcom stock traded up $5.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $473.51. 9,638 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,759,139. The company has a market capitalization of $194.26 billion, a PE ratio of 43.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $304.18 and a 52-week high of $495.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $459.84.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.43 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 41.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a $3.60 dividend. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 78.05%.

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.31, for a total value of $234,424.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,120 shares of company stock worth $956,507. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

