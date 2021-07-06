Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Acquires 37,999 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 385,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,999 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Verisk Analytics worth $68,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VRSK. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Shares of VRSK stock traded down $1.45 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $176.05. 6,269 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 804,240. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.54 billion, a PE ratio of 34.74, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.78. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $159.79 and a twelve month high of $210.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $175.19.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $726.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.93 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 33.51% and a net margin of 25.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is presently 23.02%.

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 12,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.57, for a total value of $2,210,103.99. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,873,635.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 5,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.08, for a total value of $1,000,771.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,562 shares in the company, valued at $4,858,824.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,203 shares of company stock worth $9,190,943 over the last three months. 2.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on VRSK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $192.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Verisk Analytics from $201.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.67.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

See Also: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.