Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 181,762 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,011 shares during the quarter. Bio-Techne accounts for 1.0% of Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned 0.47% of Bio-Techne worth $69,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TECH. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 869.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 9,158 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,791 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,088 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Techne in the 4th quarter worth approximately $264,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Techne in the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Kim Kelderman sold 811 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $433.00, for a total value of $351,163.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 12,498 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.67, for a total transaction of $5,619,975.66. Insiders sold a total of 31,577 shares of company stock worth $13,884,338 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TECH traded up $1.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $451.38. The stock had a trading volume of 788 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,290. Bio-Techne Co. has a 1 year low of $228.66 and a 1 year high of $459.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $425.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $17.55 billion, a PE ratio of 98.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.13.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.55. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 21.74% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The company had revenue of $243.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne Co. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.16%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TECH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $459.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Bio-Techne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $380.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Bio-Techne presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $424.91.

Bio-Techne Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies.

