Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Buys 198,219 Shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its stake in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) by 24.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,013,719 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 198,219 shares during the quarter. Mercury Systems makes up about 1.0% of Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned approximately 1.81% of Mercury Systems worth $71,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MRCY. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Mercury Systems by 1.0% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Mercury Systems by 1.7% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,619 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mercury Systems by 8.0% during the first quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 3,025 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mercury Systems by 12.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Mercury Systems during the first quarter worth $25,000. Institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MRCY traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,143. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.00. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.40 and a 1 year high of $88.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.35.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $256.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.28 million. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 8.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mercury Systems news, CEO Mark Aslett sold 2,500 shares of Mercury Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.89, for a total transaction of $192,225.00. Also, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 801 shares of Mercury Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total value of $52,313.31. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,008.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,551 shares of company stock valued at $336,538 in the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MRCY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Mercury Systems from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $74.00 target price (down from $94.00) on shares of Mercury Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.63.

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, modules, and subsystems in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense prime contractors and commercial aviation customers.

