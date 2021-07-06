Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Buys 37,999 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 385,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,999 shares during the quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Verisk Analytics worth $68,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,288,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,287,759,000 after acquiring an additional 228,438 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,883,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $686,263,000 after buying an additional 139,195 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,959,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $521,581,000 after buying an additional 77,376 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 460.0% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,620,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $463,095,000 after buying an additional 2,152,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ownership Capital B.V. increased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 9.6% in the first quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,916,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $338,611,000 after buying an additional 167,152 shares in the last quarter. 89.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

In other Verisk Analytics news, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.54, for a total transaction of $84,785.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 6,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.87, for a total value of $1,069,499.77. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,040,800.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,203 shares of company stock worth $9,190,943. Company insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

VRSK stock traded down $1.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $176.05. The stock had a trading volume of 6,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 804,240. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $175.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $28.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.78. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $159.79 and a twelve month high of $210.66.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 33.51% and a net margin of 25.16%. The company had revenue of $726.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. Verisk Analytics’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.02%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $192.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Verisk Analytics from $201.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verisk Analytics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.67.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

Featured Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.