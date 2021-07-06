Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 36.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 563,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 329,166 shares during the quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned about 0.86% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet worth $48,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,102,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 33,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,741,000 after acquiring an additional 2,327 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,579,000 after acquiring an additional 10,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

Shares of OLLI stock traded down $1.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $85.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 888,236. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.23. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.75 and a twelve month high of $123.52.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $452.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.13 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on OLLI. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $109.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $109.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.20.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

Recommended Story: Institutional Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI).

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.