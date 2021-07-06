Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Has $61.06 Million Stock Position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 18.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166,018 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,551 shares during the quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned about 0.43% of Domino’s Pizza worth $61,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 708.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 97 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 97.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Kevin Scott Morris sold 363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.58, for a total value of $163,560.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,927,581.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy P. Mcintyre sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.96, for a total value of $1,120,496.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,887 shares of company stock valued at $11,800,422. 1.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DPZ stock traded up $1.78 on Tuesday, hitting $476.02. 3,341 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 554,845. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12 month low of $319.71 and a 12 month high of $475.57. The company has a market capitalization of $18.48 billion, a PE ratio of 38.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $438.48.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.06. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 11.53%. The business had revenue of $983.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $978.61 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.31%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DPZ. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $480.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush boosted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $390.00 to $435.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $369.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup lowered Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Domino’s Pizza presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $433.42.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

