Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Has $91.73 Million Stock Position in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its position in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,605,329 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,706 shares during the period. Acadia Healthcare makes up approximately 1.3% of Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned approximately 1.79% of Acadia Healthcare worth $91,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Castleark Management LLC bought a new stake in Acadia Healthcare in the first quarter worth about $3,900,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 7.0% in the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 37,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 310.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 300,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,184,000 after purchasing an additional 227,429 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 7.4% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 50,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,887,000 after purchasing an additional 3,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 0.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,047,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,588,000 after purchasing an additional 28,334 shares during the last quarter.

ACHC stock traded down $1.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.43. 1,629 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 392,013. The company has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.14, a P/E/G ratio of 21.71 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.01 and a 1 year high of $68.00.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Acadia Healthcare had a negative net margin of 26.00% and a positive return on equity of 10.82%. The business had revenue of $551.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.76 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ACHC shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.27.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States and Puerto Rico.

