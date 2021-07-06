Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Increases Holdings in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,424,195 shares of the information security company’s stock after purchasing an additional 232,676 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned about 1.44% of FireEye worth $67,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FEYE. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of FireEye during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FireEye by 7,751.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,434 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FireEye during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FireEye during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FireEye during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Institutional investors own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

Get FireEye alerts:

FEYE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho upped their target price on FireEye from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FireEye from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on FireEye from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.33.

FEYE stock traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,124,062. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.80 and a beta of 1.11. FireEye, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.62 and a 12 month high of $25.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.63.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The information security company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $246.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.00 million. FireEye had a negative net margin of 18.88% and a negative return on equity of 9.48%. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that FireEye, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Frank Verdecanna sold 87,992 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total transaction of $1,705,284.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 665,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,894,909.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Arthur W. Coviello, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.18 per share, for a total transaction of $201,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,922 shares in the company, valued at $583,645.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

FireEye Company Profile

FireEye, Inc provides intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks in organizations. Its FireEye products include network, email, endpoint, and cloud security control products to detect and prevent threats; Dynamic Threat Intelligence Cloud, a bi-directional cloud-based service; Helix Security Operations Platform, a cloud-hosted security operations platform; Cloudvisory cloud security products; and customer support and maintenance services.

Featured Story: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FEYE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE).

Receive News & Ratings for FireEye Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FireEye and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.