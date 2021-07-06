Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Purchases 30,743 Shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 16.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 218,608 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,743 shares during the quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned 0.33% of Burlington Stores worth $65,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BURL. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter valued at $162,643,000. Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter worth $75,464,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,627,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,256,413,000 after purchasing an additional 235,333 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 816.4% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 244,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,018,000 after purchasing an additional 217,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 75.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 405,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,165,000 after purchasing an additional 174,393 shares in the last quarter.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BURL traded down $2.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $329.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,149. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $168.46 and a 12 month high of $339.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $319.34. The stock has a market cap of $21.95 billion, a PE ratio of 78.10 and a beta of 1.00.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $1.76. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 82.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($4.76) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 173.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 8.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on BURL. TheStreet upgraded Burlington Stores from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Burlington Stores from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Burlington Stores from $320.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Burlington Stores from $315.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Burlington Stores from $318.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $336.75.

In related news, EVP Dennis Hodgson sold 7,712 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.99, for a total value of $2,375,218.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,539,642.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Read More: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.