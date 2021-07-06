Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Raises Stake in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 399,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,846 shares during the period. WEX makes up 1.2% of Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned about 0.89% of WEX worth $83,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cambiar Investors LLC purchased a new position in WEX during the 1st quarter worth $8,129,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of WEX by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 24,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of WEX by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 252,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,923,000 after acquiring an additional 8,502 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in shares of WEX by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of WEX in the 1st quarter worth $3,984,000.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $236.00 price objective on shares of WEX in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of WEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $268.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. WEX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $216.07.

Shares of NYSE WEX traded down $1.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $198.38. 2,385 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 359,452. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.95. WEX Inc. has a 52-week low of $122.64 and a 52-week high of $234.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $198.62.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $410.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.62 million. WEX had a negative net margin of 14.94% and a positive return on equity of 10.61%. Research analysts predict that WEX Inc. will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Melissa D. Smith sold 43,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $10,020,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,347 shares in the company, valued at $21,929,810. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO David G. Cooper sold 1,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $425,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 9,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,980,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 102,785 shares of company stock valued at $23,067,710. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

