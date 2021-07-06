Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Sells 919 Shares of PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 538,823 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 919 shares during the quarter. PRA Health Sciences accounts for approximately 1.2% of Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.83% of PRA Health Sciences worth $82,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of PRA Health Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 565 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 1,078.7% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 884 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,208 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of PRA Health Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at $177,000. 93.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PRAH stock remained flat at $$165.21 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57 shares, compared to its average volume of 837,472. PRA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.00 and a 1-year high of $175.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.52 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $169.31.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $933.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $863.45 million. PRA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 6.40%. PRA Health Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. Analysts anticipate that PRA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Christopher L. Gaenzle sold 14,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.28, for a total transaction of $2,454,868.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 45,171 shares in the company, valued at $7,601,375.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Colin Shannon sold 442,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.76, for a total value of $74,632,591.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,284,926.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 619,396 shares of company stock valued at $104,412,847. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PRA Health Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Mizuho upped their price objective on PRA Health Sciences from $110.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Truist Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective (down from $196.00) on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. PRA Health Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.67.

About PRA Health Sciences

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

