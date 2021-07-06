Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) Stock Position Reduced by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its stake in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 48.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 15,287 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $1,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 252.3% in the 1st quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 65,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,402,000 after purchasing an additional 46,691 shares during the last quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 119,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,058,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares during the last quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stericycle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $290,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,140,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,973,000 after purchasing an additional 95,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stericycle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $523,000. 96.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Stericycle from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.00.

Shares of Stericycle stock opened at $71.94 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -553.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.37. Stericycle, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.14 and a 1-year high of $79.97.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.12. Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 9.42% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The firm had revenue of $668.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.17 million. Equities research analysts predict that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Stericycle Profile

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through the segments North America and International. The company provides regulated waste and compliance services comprising medical waste disposal; pharmaceutical waste disposal; hazardous waste management; maritime waste services; and compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

