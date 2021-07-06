Steven J. Lykken Sells 22,600 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Stock

Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) VP Steven J. Lykken sold 22,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total transaction of $1,075,986.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

HRL traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $47.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,282,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,363,707. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Hormel Foods Co. has a 52-week low of $43.45 and a 52-week high of $52.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.86. The firm has a market cap of $25.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of -0.06.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. Hormel Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 59.04%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HRL. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,011,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the first quarter valued at approximately $129,303,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 213.5% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,082,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,730,000 after purchasing an additional 737,283 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 150.4% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 654,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,291,000 after purchasing an additional 393,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,561,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,607,000 after purchasing an additional 312,606 shares in the last quarter. 40.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Hormel Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

