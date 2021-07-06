Stewart Butterfield Sells 109,290 Shares of Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) Stock

Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) CEO Stewart Butterfield sold 109,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.26, for a total value of $4,837,175.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Stewart Butterfield also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 15th, Stewart Butterfield sold 250,000 shares of Slack Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.06, for a total value of $10,515,000.00.

Shares of WORK stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $44.57. 6,656,577 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,044,951. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Slack Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.09 and a fifty-two week high of $44.99.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $273.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.98 million. Slack Technologies had a negative return on equity of 23.43% and a negative net margin of 25.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Slack Technologies, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WORK. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Slack Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $46,169,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Slack Technologies by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 34,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 12,709 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Slack Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $306,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Slack Technologies by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 532,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,651,000 after acquiring an additional 122,768 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Slack Technologies by 666.7% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 562,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,835,000 after acquiring an additional 488,721 shares during the period. 64.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Slack Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.94.

About Slack Technologies

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

