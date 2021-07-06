Stifel Financial Corp Buys 31,663 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 37.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 115,464 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 31,663 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Masco were worth $6,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MAS. Norges Bank bought a new position in Masco in the 4th quarter valued at $141,913,000. Scharf Investments LLC bought a new position in Masco in the 1st quarter valued at $61,590,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Masco by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,746,739 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,182,830,000 after purchasing an additional 921,889 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in Masco by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,122,520 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $246,939,000 after purchasing an additional 644,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CCLA Investment Management Ltd raised its position in Masco by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,408,119 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $84,361,000 after purchasing an additional 426,251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Masco stock opened at $58.73 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.62. Masco Co. has a 12 month low of $49.31 and a 12 month high of $68.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.71 and a beta of 1.33.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.23. Masco had a return on equity of 361.42% and a net margin of 10.40%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. This is a boost from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Masco’s payout ratio is presently 30.13%.

MAS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Masco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Masco in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Masco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Masco has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.61.

In other Masco news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 32,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total value of $2,089,640.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 89,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,851,370.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.12, for a total value of $681,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 216,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,755,200.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 82,656 shares of company stock valued at $5,385,570. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

